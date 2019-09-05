Heisman Trophy Watch: 2 Tigers make the list

It has been a couple of years since Clemson has had a Heisman Trophy contender and it looks as if this year, two players on the roster have an opportunity to make a big splash.

While some may think former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson deserved his name to be called in New York, he fell just short in back-to-back years.

Can Clemson finally breakthrough this year?

Trevor Lawrence, Soph. QB, Clemson:

Some believe Lawrence should be atop this list, but with a shaky Week 1 performance and other players shining on the Clemson roster, Lawrence will start the season at my sixth spot. The Tigers comfortably handled Georgia Tech on opening night by a score of 52-14, but Lawrence didn’t shine in this game. After throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown, the young QB also threw 2 interceptions already leaving him two shy of tying last years interception mark. However, he did run for one touchdown and averaged 8.0 yards per carry, which opened things up for Travis Etienne and the running game

Sam Ehlinger, Jr. QB, Texas:

Is Texas back? Have we been asking this for the last five years or so? I think both answers are yes because Texas is led by a stud in quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judging his skill against a other quarterbacks yet to be mentioned, not many will argue in favor of Ehlinger. One thing Ehlinger brings to the table though is the intangibles that make a quarterback special. Whether it’s his 110 percent attitude or the fact that you can never count Texas out of a play when he’s on the field, this guy brings it every chance he gets. After starting off the season with 276 yards through the air and 4 touchdowns, Ehlinger was also able to put together a solid night on the ground nearly rushing for 40 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr. QB, Alabama:

What!? I have both Lawrence and Tagovailoa outside of my top two for the Heisman race? Yes, yes I do. Tagovailoa certainly entered the season as the front runner and the performance he put up in week one was worthy of a top spot in the Heisman race no doubt. After a slow start against Duke, Tagovailoa was able to lead Bama to a 42-3 win with a strong showing of 336 yards and 4 touchdowns. What was really impressive in Tagovailoa performance is the fact that he completed 83.9 percent of his passes. So what’s holding me back from putting him any higher? The fact that he didn’t look like the best player on the field and it wasn’t even close in my eyes. Throughout the game I found myself in awe not of Tagovailoa, but Jerry Jeudy and his utter dominance among receivers.

Travis Etienne, Jr., RB, Clemson:

It was really, really difficult for me to not put Etienne at the top of this list. After coming off a year in which he was awarded Player of the Year in the ACC, Etienne came out and embarrassed the Georgia Tech defense. The dynamic back ran for career high 205 yards on the ground with 3 touchdowns on just 12 carries. How many players have you seen do that before? I guarantee that list is small, very small. That is 17 yards a carry. If Etienne can show up and put up performances like this on a week-to-week basis, he has a chance to impress the voters.

Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB, Wisconsin:

Last year’s top running back in terms of yards, showed everyone why he should be a top candidate for this year’s Heisman. Coming off a year in which he ran for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns he failed to eclipse 60 yards and had no touchdowns through the air. In Wisconsin’s 49-0 manhandling of Charlie Strong and USF, Taylor showed everyone that he was able to make an addition to his repertoire. Not only was Taylor his usual self on the ground, rushing for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries, he also added a pair of catches for 48 yards and two receiving touchdowns. If Taylor continually shows up in the passing game we are looking at a completely different monster in Wisconsin’s backfield.

Jalen Hurts, Sr., QB, Oklahoma:

20 of 23, 332 yards and 3 touchdowns, 16 carries, 176 yards and 3 touchdowns. Honestly, need I say more? Honestly, I knew Hurts was going to seamlessly step into this powerhouse offense at Oklahoma, but my goodness was he far and away more impressive than I think anyone would have imagined in his Oklahoma debut. The past two Heisman winners and No. 1 NFL picks, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, were unable to achieve such statistical stats in their tenure at Oklahoma and this was just Hurts’ first game. He is the clear front runner for the Heisman.

Honorable Mentions:

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Cedric Byrd, Hawaii

Joe Burrow, LSU

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Jacob Eason, Washington

