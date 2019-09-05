Recruiting Class Rated No. 13 in the Nation

Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class was rated No. 13 in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC by Baseball America on Wednesday.

The 12 newcomers that comprise the class are already with the team, led by head coach Monte Lee and assistant coaches Bradley LeCroy (recruiting coordinator) and Andrew See. The class was also rated No. 23 in the country by Perfect Game.

Clemson was one of six ACC schools that had a top-20 rating by Baseball America, including Miami (Fla.) (12), Virginia (16), North Carolina (17), Georgia Tech (18) and Louisville (20).

Two signees were selected in the 2019 MLB draft. Catcher Jonathan French was picked in the 30th round by the Cleveland Indians and outfielder Dylan Brewer was drafted in the 32nd round by the San Francisco Giants.

The Tigers are coming off a 35-26 season and advanced to a regional for the 11th year in a row in 2019. Clemson opens the 2020 season against Liberty on Feb. 14 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

