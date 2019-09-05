Skalski seeing fruits of his labor

Having waited his turn the past few seasons, overcome an injury and climbed the depth chart, James Skalski has paid his dues and relishes the opportunity he has now as a starting linebacker for Clemson, the defending national champs and top-ranked team in college football.

“Having patience is definitely a factor when you come to somewhere like (Clemson), because we are loaded and we have talent every year,” Skalski said this week. “And just getting the fruits of your labor and knowing that all that work you put in, all the time you spent is finally coming to fruition – it’s really cool to see.”

Skalski, a redshirt junior, entered this season with only two starts and 220 total snaps under his belt in a little more than 30 career games across the past three seasons.

The native of Sharpsburg, Ga., redshirted the 2018 season after being slowed by an injury in fall camp and falling down the depth chart, but was able to see action in four games – including the College Football Playoff victories over Notre Dame and Alabama – thanks to the redshirt rule that allows players to play in up to four games and still qualify for a redshirt.

“I’ve said it multiple times, ‘I literally had the best gig on the team,’” Skalski said, reflecting on his redshirt year. “I got to sit out all year and then play in the best games of the season, and it was just really cool. It was cool because I got a whole year back and then I still got to perform on a big stage. So, it was awesome.”

Skalski made the trip with Clemson to College Station for the game at Texas A&M on Sept. 8, 2018, but did not take the field.

“I was ready to play,” he said. “I took some reps (in practice), so I knew there was a chance I could get in the game. I was ready to go, but they never called my number.”

That won’t be the case this year, as Skalski remains penciled in as Clemson’s starting middle linebacker heading into the showdown with No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday at Death Valley.

The physical 6-foot, 235-pounder was productive in his third career start last Thursday in the season opener against Georgia Tech, recording eight tackles including 0.5 for loss, a half-sack and a pass deflection that led to an interception.

“Me personally, I definitely left some tackles out there, and it’s something I know I can clean up,” he said. “But overall, (the linebackers) graded well, and I thought we played pretty good.”

After facing a new-look Yellow Jackets offense undergoing a transition from the triple-option to a spread attack, Skalski knows Clemson’s defense faces a taller task this weekend in defending A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s potent offense — led by junior quarterback Kellen Mond, who threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers in 2018.

“He’s a dual-threat,” Skalski said of Mond. “Dynamic guy, and he can throw that football, man. Watching the tape, he’s putting some on the money, and I’m really excited for this challenge we’ve got in front of us.”

Skalski has worked tirelessly to get to this point, isn’t taking his chance to be a starter for granted and can’t wait to lay it all on the line in Saturday’s top-15 clash with the Aggies.

“This is what you come to places like this for, to play in games like that at this level and on that stage,” he said. “So, like I said it’s just very exciting, and we just can’t wait to get out there.”