Clemson hires new assistant coach

Clemson head Coach Monte Lee announced Friday that Jared Broughton joined the baseball staff as Clemson’s volunteer assistant coach. Broughton was the associate head coach at Piedmont, a Division III school in Georgia, from 2016-19.

Broughton joined the Piedmont staff after a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Earlham (Division III) in Indiana.

“We are very excited to have Coach Broughton join our program,” Lee said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and positive energy to our team. I can’t wait for him to get started working with our players and staff.”

Broughton replaces Greg Starbuck on Lee’s staff, who landed a full-time job at UNC-Greensboro earlier this week. Starbuck spent the last four years as a volunteer assistant coach at Clemson.

Broughton helped guide the Lion program to a USA South Athletic Conference title in 2019 while helping to develop one of the most decorated players in program history, Brady Ballstadt.

The Lions had impressive marks, including being ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation and earning the top seed in the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament. The Lions had a 29-10 record in 2019, posting a 19-3 mark in league play.

Six Lions earned USA South Athletic all-conference honors, and four players earned ABCA All-Region honors.

In his first two seasons, Broughton helped Piedmont to two straight USA South Athletic Conference Tournament runs, including in 2017 as the No. 8 seed. The Lions won four-straight elimination games to make it to the title game. He also led Piedmont to 126 stolen bases in 2017, second in the country, and the Lions totaled 144 stolen bases in 2018 with the assistance of Broughton, who was a speaker on base stealing at ABCA Barnstormers Clinic at Georgia in October 2018.

In three seasons as an assistant coach at Earlham, Broughton helped the program improve its win total each year, moving from a 21-18 record in 2014 to a school-best 29-14 record in 2016.

Broughton played his final two seasons at Dayton in 2012 and 2013. He helped the Flyers to 31 wins in 2012, including a 17-7 mark in the Atlantic 10 Conference. He also helped the Flyers to their first Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament championship in 2012 and the program’s debut in the NCAA Tournament. Dayton, who led the nation with 164 steals, played in the College Station (Texas) Regional.

Before enrolling at Dayton, Broughton played at Vincennes, a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, in Indiana. He began his reputation for helping programs to firsts at Vincennes, as he guided the program to its first appearance in the NJCAA World Series in 2010 with a 30-21 record.

The Trailblazers were region champions in 2010, as Broughton was named region MVP after hitting a walkoff homer in the region tournament title game. He was later named an NJCAA All-American.

He graduated from Dayton in May 2013 with a degree in economics. He was also named a Presidential Scholar-Athlete Award nominee in his final semester at Dayton.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

