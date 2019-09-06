RecruitCast: 5-stars flock to Death Valley

Death Valley will be full of five-star visitors on Saturday afternoon when top-ranked Clemson takes on No. 12 Texas A&M.

In the latest edition of our RecruitCast, The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Gavin Oliver preview the Tigers’ loaded guest list of recruits for the game and discuss some of the top prospects expected to be in attendance.

