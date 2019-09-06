Tigers, Ducks end in draw

The 19th ranked Clemson women’s soccer team battled for 110 minutes before ending in a 1-1 draw against the Oregon Ducks Friday at Historic Riggs Field.

The Tigers’ lone goal came via deflection off the body of Mariana Speckmaier, her fourth goal of the season.

Clemson’s 402-minute shutout streak came to an end after Ducks’ forward Maya Hahn volleyed Eden Hardy’s assist into the back of goalkeeper Sandy Maciver’s net to give Oregon a 1-0 lead just minutes before halftime.

Clemson did manage to put the ball in Oregon’s net in the 18th minute, but the goal was disallowed for a foul call moments before the ball crossed the goal line.

The Tigers earned the equalizer in the 73rd minute when Harper White launched a free kick into a crowded box, and Speckmaier found room to sneak it past Ducks’ goalkeeper Katelyn Carter.

Clemson had yet another goal disallowed in overtime, this time for offsides. Oregon was able to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard for the remainder of the extra period despite a flurry of set piece opportunities, and Clemson was forced to settle for a draw despite outshooting the Ducks 25-5.

The Tigers move to 4-0-1 but will look to remain undefeated this Sunday at home against the Georgia Bulldogs. Kick off against the Bulldogs is set for 6 p.m.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

