Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson whips A&M

Top-ranked Clemson made a statement Saturday with a 24-10 win over Texas A&M. The Aggies didn’t find the end zone until the final seconds of the game.
Check out some great shots from the Tigers win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was proud of his team and his staff for the way they performed Saturday afternoon as they whipped Texas A&M. Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference on (…)
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. announced Saturday night that he has committed to Clemson. Trotter marks the Tigers’ second commitment of the day, as Powder Springs (…)
Clemson’s defense held Texas A&M to 289 yards of total offense as the top-ranked Tigers took down the No. 12 Aggies, 24-10, Saturday in Death Valley. The Tigers harassed and confused Texas A&M (…)
The media caught up with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after the Aggies’ 24-10 loss to No. 1 Clemson on Saturday at Death Valley. Watch Fisher’s postgame on TCITV: https://youtu.be/iwUv4w5JPD4 (…)
There was a lot of talk about Kellen Mond and the Texas A&M offense and the way they put up a lot of yards on Clemson’s defense in this game last year. That wasn’t an issue on Saturday. The (…)
Following a subpar performance by his lofty standards in Clemson’s Week 1 win over Georgia Tech, sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence bounced back in Week 2, leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 24-10 (…)
Top-ranked Clemson showed up ready to play against the No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday in Memorial Stadium after hearing guarantees from Texas A&M players confident in their ability to cause an upset. (…)
Clemson extended its lead over the Aggies to 24-3 with 5:50 to play in the third quarter on a powerful six-yard touchdown run by sophomore Lyn-J Dixon. The drive spanned 83 yards on eight play in 2:32. The (…)
Check out all the action from the first half as Clemson took a 17-3 lead into the locker room. LINK
Clemson welcomed a large group of top prospects to campus for Saturday’s top-15 matchup with Texas A&M at Death Valley. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of recruits in attendance for (…)