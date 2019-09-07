Clemson lands second 2021 commitment

Clemson picked up a verbal commitment from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins on Saturday.

Collins announced his commitment to the Tigers while on campus for the game versus Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder became Clemson’s second commitment from a prospect in the class of 2021, joining Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah, who committed to the Tigers before the season opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

Collins chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and numerous others.

The Tigers have had their eye on Collins for quite some time. He has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp several summers in a row, and he received an offer from Clemson after his latest appearance at the camp in June.

Swinney and co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott have built a strong bond with Collins.

“It’s wonderful,” Collins told The Clemson Insider earlier this week. “They are both great men who I want in my life forever to help guide me and educate me on the field and off the field.”

Not much to say, except I’m COMMITTED to Clemson University‼️ #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/rh7dIX7Wts — Official Dacari Collins (@dacaricollins2) September 7, 2019

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.