Clemson offense clicking on all cylinders

Clemson extended its lead over the Aggies to 24-3 with 5:50 to play in the third quarter on a powerful six-yard touchdown run by sophomore Lyn-J Dixon. The drive spanned 83 yards on eight play in 2:32.
The Tigers found a substantial offensive rhythm with quick passes like a 14-yard touch pass to Justyn Ross and a pair of passes (eight and 14 yards) to Travis Etienne out of the backfield. Dixon finished off the drive with a pair of runs, the first for nine yards and the second a six yard touchdown run to put his team up 24-3.
Clemson tuned a forced fumble into points with just under five minutes remaining in the first half when BT Potter kicked a 29-yard field goal to move it in front 10-3. The drive covered 34 yards in 10 plays and (…)
Top ranked Clemson jumped in front of No. 12 Texas A&M 7-3 on a 30-yard touchdown strike from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 10:52 remaining in the first half. The drive covered 82 yards in nine (…)
The Clemson Tigers arrived at the stadium about two hours ahead of kickoff and participated in Tiger Walk as they get set to host No. 12 Texas A&M at Clemson’s Death Valley. Here is all the action from (…)
Clemson picked up a verbal commitment from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins on Saturday. Collins announced his commitment to the Tigers while on campus for the game (…)