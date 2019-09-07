Clemson offense clicking on all cylinders

Clemson extended its lead over the Aggies to 24-3 with 5:50 to play in the third quarter on a powerful six-yard touchdown run by sophomore Lyn-J Dixon. The drive spanned 83 yards on eight play in 2:32.

The Tigers found a substantial offensive rhythm with quick passes like a 14-yard touch pass to Justyn Ross and a pair of passes (eight and 14 yards) to Travis Etienne out of the backfield. Dixon finished off the drive with a pair of runs, the first for nine yards and the second a six yard touchdown run to put his team up 24-3.