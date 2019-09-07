Clemson picks up second commitment of the day

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. announced Saturday night that he has committed to Clemson.

Trotter marks the Tigers’ second commitment of the day, as Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins pledged to Clemson prior to the victory over Texas A&M.

Trotter becomes the third commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Collins and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah.

Clemson extended an offer to Trotter in June after he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp. Trotter chose the Tigers over offers from Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Maryland among other schools.

Trotter is the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

I’d like to thank all the coaches and teams that have given me the opportunity to play college football for them. Although I am very excited and blessed to say I am 110% committed to the University of Clemson!#goTigers🐅 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/PVB3Okj4dR — Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (@JeremiahTrotte2) September 8, 2019

