Clemson’s defense held Texas A&M to 289 yards of total offense as the top-ranked Tigers took down the No. 12 Aggies, 24-10, Saturday in Death Valley.

The Tigers harassed and confused Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond all afternoon, limiting him to 236 yards on 24-42 passing, while sacking him twice, forcing a fumble and intercepting one pass.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network