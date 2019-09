Clemson’s historic 2020 class is putting on a show this season on Friday nights. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Clemson commits on Twitter.

We have a future ACC battle between Venice WR Malachi Wideman (Florida State commit) vs Trinity Christian CB Fred Davis (Clemson commit) with Fred Davis winning this 1 on1 battle to end the half with the inteception… Halftime: Venice 21 TC 7… @DuvalSports pic.twitter.com/ndUURg0oZT — Tre Brown (@_tre_brown) September 7, 2019

.@DJUiagalelei scores his third touchdown of the night. This time with his feet. 21-0 St. John Bosco. 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/XyDJxzGLRa — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) September 7, 2019

Final. 49-7 St. John Bosco. @DJUiagalelei finishes with 6 total touchdowns and @beaux_collins had four. Whole squad balled out tonight in Las Vegas. — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) September 7, 2019

The No. 1 QB in the country @DJUiagalelei getting ready for the @PolyFBClassic. Kickoff 30 mins away. Bosco (CA) vs. Liberty (NV) pic.twitter.com/beQ9mRMAqj — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) September 7, 2019

Naughts grinding the clock with a steady dose of #1 DeMarkcus Bowman running the ball gashing the GJ defense — Lakeland Football (@LHSDreadnaughts) September 7, 2019

Lakeland is up at halftime over George Jenkins 12-6 on 2 huge Demarkcus Bowman touchdowns! 2nd half is set to start in a few minutes #mygspnscores #FridayNightLights — Chris Gonzalez (@GonzoGSPN) September 7, 2019

George Jenkins got on the board first with a TD run by Tyriq Starks @D1_riq… but 2 Touchdown runs by Demarkcus Bowman @Bowman_22 has Lakeland in the lead, 12-6 at Halftime!!@LHSDreadnaughts @GJHS_Football — MyGSPN.com (@myGSPNSports) September 7, 2019

RT CHSREDDEVILS "Trey Miles finds EJ Williams again this time for a 26 yard TD.

Central 44

Smiths Station 0" — Phenix City Schools (@PCBOE) September 7, 2019

RT CHSREDDEVILS "After exchanging INTs, Central's Trey Miles hits EJ Williams for a 5-yard TD. Central leads 7-0.🤘" — Phenix City Schools (@PCBOE) September 7, 2019

