Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider will keep you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 3:

A week after leading St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a win against Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), five-star Clemson quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei accounted for six more touchdowns Friday night in his team’s 49-7 victory over Liberty (Henderson, Nev.).

Uiagalelei threw for five touchdowns (26, 34, 38, 71 and 80 yards) and also rushed for a 1-yard score. Four of Uiagalelei’s touchdown strikes were caught by Clemson wide receiver target Beaux Collins, including an 80-yarder on the first play of the game. Uiagalelei was very efficient as he went 6-of-9 passing for 290 yards.

First play from scrimmage – @boscofootball and Clemson bound 5 ⭐️ QB @DJUiagalelei with an 80 yard connection. He threw 6 TDS on the night enroute to a 49-7 win over Liberty HS pic.twitter.com/pCd17h6Rfy — Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) September 7, 2019

Clemson safety commit Tyler Venables, who also plays quarterback for Daniel (Central, S.C.), shined while leading his team to a 56-20 rout over rival Seneca (Seneca, S.C.). Venables passed for five touchdowns (8, 13, 17, 18 and 54 yards) in the first half alone, finishing the game 23-of-29 for 270 yards.

In other action, five-star Clemson running back commit Demarkcus Bowman rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns to pace Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) to a 38-6 win at George Jenkins (Lakeland, Fla.).

Meanwhile, four-star receiver commit E.J. Williams hauled in touchdown catches of 5 and 26 yards to help Central (Phenix City, Ala.) shellac Smiths Stations (Smiths, Ala.) by a score of 44-0.

Fellow receiver commit Ajou Ajou recorded a touchdown reception in Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Fla.)’s 52-0 blowout of Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Fla.).

@AjouAjou17 just making moves. 🤩 The TD was called back but he scored the TD on a screen route on the next snap. He’s out here in his bag. We are so proud❤️Mom2 Great win for the @CAIKnightsFB @ClemsonFB @CUcrootin pic.twitter.com/0lCX8nGUPH — Katelynn McColl (@katelynnmccoll) September 7, 2019

Tight end commit Sage Ennis, who sees some action as a wildcat quarterback for Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass in Lincoln’s 43-0 win versus Tate (Cantonment, Fla.).

On the defensive side of the ball, five-star cornerback commit Fred Davis of Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) logged four tackles, four pass breakups and an interception, though his team lost a 50-49 heartbreaker to Venice (Venice, Fla.) in double-overtime.

One of Clemson’s class of 2021 commits, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., was also in action Friday night in a 34-30 win. Trotter and his St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, Pa.) squad knocked off a St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) team that includes 2020 four-star Clemson defensive tackle commit Tre Williams.

Four-star Tiger offensive line commit Walker Parks had this pancake block for Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) in its 40-0 win at Lafayette (Lexington, Ky.):

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 40-17 win at Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.)

DL Demonte Capehart, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – 24-17 win vs. Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) – 48-35 win vs. Riverdale (Riverdale, Ga.)

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) – 26-23 loss vs. Buford (Buford, Ga.)

OL Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) – 33-28 loss at Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.)

OL John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) – 37-7 loss at Allatoona (Acworth, Ga.)

