Latest Associated Press Poll

The latest Associated Press football rankings have been released. Clemson remains at No. 1 in the latest poll.
Syracuse, who the Tigers play on Saturday, dropped out of the poll after falling to Maryland. Virginia moved into the rankings for the first time at No. 25.
The Associated Press Poll
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Texas
13. Penn State
14. Wisconsin
15. Oregon
16. Texas A&M
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Iowa
20. Washington State
21. Maryland
22. Boise State
23. Washington
24. Southern Cal
25. Virginia