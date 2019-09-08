Latest Associated Press Poll

The latest Associated Press football rankings have been released. Clemson remains at No. 1 in the latest poll.

Syracuse, who the Tigers play on Saturday, dropped out of the poll after falling to Maryland. Virginia moved into the rankings for the first time at No. 25.

The Associated Press Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Texas

13. Penn State

14. Wisconsin

15. Oregon

16. Texas A&M

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Iowa

20. Washington State

21. Maryland

22. Boise State

23. Washington

24. Southern Cal

25. Virginia