Mond, A&M surprised by Clemson's defense

Leading up to Saturday’s Clemson-Texas A&M game there was a lot of trash talk from Aggies’ players.

The top-ranked Tigers silenced Texas A&M, 24-10, at Memorial Stadium and remained unbeaten. Clemson held the Aggies to 289 yards passing while dominating in almost all facets of the game.

Following the game, A&M players changed their tune, bragging on Clemson’s execution and ability to capitalize in critical situations.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher gave credit where it was deserved pointing out the Tigers’ talent and ability to sustain success in recruiting.

“They are a very well coached and a very good football team, but to get to the level where you beat teams who are used to winning you have to make those critical plays in critical moments,” Fisher said.

“They have a bunch of really good players just with different numbers they do a great job at recruiting,” he continued. “When you recruit well you just keep winning, they are a very talent football team.”

To Fisher the difference between the two teams showed primarily in critical situations. Clemson made the plays necessary to win a top-15 game and the Aggies failed to do the same.

As far as the trash talk is concerned, Fisher believes his team truly believed they would win in Death Valley, but the dream was never realized. Regardless of the amount of preparation quarterback Kellen Mond and his team failed to take make it happen.

Mond stayed on message with his coach and pumped up the Tigers and taking responsibility for his team’s loss.

“This is a good football team and they threw some really good stuff at us. I felt like we were really prepared but it doesn’t matter how prepared you are you have to execute,” Mond said.

