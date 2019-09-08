Recruits react to Clemson’s victory over Texas A&M

No. 1 Clemson earned a big win Saturday at Death Valley, defeating No. 12 Texas A&M by score of 24-10.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of the prospects that were in attendance as well as other recruits for their reactions to the Tigers’ victory over the Aggies. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 LB, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County): “Everyone doubted them but we silenced them! Great TEAM win!”

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, 2021 WR, Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern): “It was a great game and I enjoyed myself. Great atmosphere.”

Clemson commit Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “I was happy to see them win. Good game all around.”

Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes, 2020 OL, Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road): “That was a great win and there is still so much room for improvement.”

Clemson commit Walker Parks, 2020 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “I absolutely freakin’ love it.”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “We controlled the game from the jump!”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic): “Great win to start the season against a top-15 ranked opponent. Everybody played great and with great effort.”

Clemson commit Tyler Venables, 2020 DB, Central, S.C. (Daniel): “The team played great, defensively did a great job limiting ‘the best quarterback in the SEC.’”

Beaux Collins, 4-star 2021 WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It was a great game! The team started off a little slow but pulled through and executed well.”

David Daniel, 4-star 2021 DB, Woodstock, Ga. (Woodstock): “Great game, a lot closer earlier in the game than I thought it would be. Clemson has too much fire power.”

Raesjon Davis, 4-star 2021 LB, Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei): “It was a great game. Defense did really well.”

Cade Denhoff, 4-star 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School): “Huge win for the Tigers especially early in the season. (Trevor) Lawrence and (Tee) Higgins looked awesome and defense played good as usual.”

Korey Foreman, 5-star 2021 DE, Corona, Calif. (Centennial): “It was an amazing performance, and I’m glad I was able to watch it.”

Ryan Linthicum, 4-star 2021 OC, Damascus, Md. (Damascus): “Big win for the Tigers. Love the way coach Dabo coaches.”

Smael Mondon, 4-star 2021 LB, Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County): “It was a good game, I felt like the defense set the tone of the game.”

M.J. Morris, 4-star 2022 QB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “It was extremely exciting and the atmosphere was amazing.”

Daniyel Ngata, 4-star 2020 APB, Folsom, Calif. (Folsom): “It was a great game by both teams and it was good seeing both teams challenged.”

Dietrick Pennington, 3-star 2021 OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “I expected it to be a great competitive game and it was.”

Victory Vaka, 4-star 2021 DT, Westlake Village, Calif. (Westlake): “Loved watching it. It was a very dominant win.”

Caleb Williams, 5-star 2021 QB, Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga): “The win was awesome beating a highly ranked team at home. And the environment was electric.”