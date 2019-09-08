What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates Texas A&M

Top-ranked Clemson left no doubt this year as it dominated No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday and made a statement it is building another championship contender.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Clemson’s dominate win over Texas A&M.

“WE WANT CLEMSON!! WE WANT CLEMSON!!” chants ringing out as #UNC students and fans empty out of their Kenan Stadium seats. — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) September 8, 2019

Can we take a moment and marvel at the medical miracle that is Amari Rodgers (this might sound dramatic, but I’m just blown away by his recovery) — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 7, 2019

Here’s my opinion based on what I’ve watched. Alabama and Clemson look elite again. I’m still undecided on Georgia and Ohio State. Then, there’s a group of 7-10 teams that are good enough to beat one another on any given night. A&M is in that group. So is Texas. So is LSU. — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) September 8, 2019

Analysis: College football winners and losers — Pac-12 is down but not out https://t.co/6fiPSaSwnL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2019

Clemson is humiliating another SEC team. Getting ugly. Not even SEC defenses can go toe to toe. Utter mismatch. This Clemson offense has the chance to be he best college offense I’ve ever seen. Last ten games it’s been absurd. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 7, 2019

Credit to Clemson. Death Valley is absolutely amazing. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) September 7, 2019

#12 Texas A&M didn't stand a chance against #1 Clemson. Watch the highlights in our 60' in 60" 👇 pic.twitter.com/vXuOa2Z40U — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2019

I don’t think you guys understand what my dawg @arodgers_3 did? Back in 5 months with and ACL !!! You a freak big dawg — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) September 7, 2019

Another ho hum 20 point win coming for Clemson. Man this is an impressive run for Clemson. 17 straight wins! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 7, 2019

Now forming at the west end of Clemson Memorial Stadium… pic.twitter.com/Cdc4nnRGwg — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) September 7, 2019

Thanks & Gig ‘em to all of the Aggies who made the trip to Clemson to support @AggieFootball! pic.twitter.com/8k3Q5TnlZv — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) September 7, 2019

Clemson beats Texas A&M 24-10 and ties the school's record for consecutive wins. https://t.co/g9GMee91k4 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 7, 2019

Amari Rodgers tore his ACL less than 6 months ago. He’s now in at wide receiver for Clemson. — CFB Home (@CFBHome) September 7, 2019

Well that aged well. Wonder what nonsense he will come up with next! https://t.co/iEbOzoynWr — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 7, 2019

Ballgame in Upstate South Carolina…Ags drop 24-10 decision to No. 1 Clemson. Defense wasn’t great but played well enough and got no help from the offense. A&M ran for just 53 yards and Mond was a shade over 50% passing…with most of his success coming in last 2 drives. pic.twitter.com/QvQPm1NdNS — Gabe Bock (@GabeBock) September 7, 2019

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.