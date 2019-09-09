The Clemson Insider brings to you a look at the talent that is coming to Clemson in the year 2020. Each week, we will highlight a commit as our “Commit Performance of the Week” and break down the player’s stats for the week to give insight into what he brings to the table for the 2020 season and beyond.

This week, DJ Uiagalelei takes the spotlight as our Commit Performance of the Week. The St. John Bosco Braves of Bellflower, California, took on the Liberty Patriots of Henderson, Nevada and delivered a lopsided score. In their third game of the season, the Braves improved their record to 3-0 with a 49-7 win over the Patriots.

Uiagalelei only attempted nine passes in their game on Friday but found completions on six of them and totaled 290 yards through the air with five passing touchdowns. He averaged 48.3 passing yards per completion and had a long of 80 yards. In all, he was responsible for six touchdowns: five passing and one rushing. His rushing touchdown was his only carry of the game and was a 1-yard run into the end zone for 6 points.

Uiagalelei connected with his junior receiver — and 2021 Clemson target — Beaux Collins for four of his touchdown passes, with one of the passes hitting him long for an 80-yard touchdown. He also connected with Collins for 6 points on passes of 26, 34 and 38 yards. He found another receiver, Jode McDuffie, for the remaining touchdown on a pass of 71 yards.

Uiagalelei is going to be another excellent quarterback for the Clemson Tigers when he steps foot on campus with the rest of the 2020 recruiting class.

Here are a few of Uiagalelei’s highlights from the 42-point win over Liberty:

.@DJUiagalelei scores his third touchdown of the night. This time with his feet. 21-0 St. John Bosco. 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/XyDJxzGLRa — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) September 7, 2019

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.