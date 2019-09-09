Simpson, Wallace named ACC Players of the Week

he Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive lineman John Simpson (Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week) and safety K’Von Wallace (Defensive Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 24-10 win against No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday.

With the two selections, Clemson has now collected a total of 460 ACC weekly honors since 1978.

The ACC weekly honors are the first in the careers of both Simpson and Wallace. The selection of Simpson represents Clemson’s sixth Offensive Lineman of the Week honor since the start of the 2018 season; no other program has produced more than three in that time frame. Meanwhile, Wallace’s selection snaps a six-plus-season drought of Defensive Back of the Week selections for Clemson, becoming the first Clemson player to earn the honor since Xavier Brewer following his performance against South Carolina in November 2012.

Simpson graded out at 92 percent with three knockdowns against Texas A&M, according to the team’s coaching staff. He and the Clemson offensive line helped the Tigers accrue 389 yards, protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the midst of his 24-of-35, 268-yard passing performance in which he both threw and rushed for a touchdown.

Wallace was credited by the Clemson coaching staff with a team-high 10 tackles, including his first career sack. In addition, he recorded a quarterback pressure that directly led to an interception by teammate Tanner Muse to thwart a Texas A&M red zone drive. Wallace and the Clemson defense limited Texas A&M to 289 yards of offense one year after allowing 501 yards to the Aggies in College Station.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications