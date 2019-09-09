Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.
Where does Clemson stand with 5-star Arik Gilbert after his visit Saturday? Who were the headliners in Death Valley Saturday? What is the latest on 5-star Will Shipley? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.
If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.
We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.
The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.