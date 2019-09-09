The Insider Report

The Insider Report

Recruiting

The Insider Report

By , 57 minutes ago

By: and |

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

Where does Clemson stand with 5-star Arik Gilbert after his visit Saturday?  Who were the headliners in Death Valley Saturday?  What is the latest on 5-star Will Shipley?  All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
7hr

Clemson freshman Tyler Davis didn’t like the name ‘Baby Dex’ at first and doesn’t think the two look alike, but he is glad to take guidance from Dexter Lawrence. Davis spoke with the media Monday before (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home