Big 2021 lineman enjoys first game at Death Valley

After receiving an offer from Clemson at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer, class of 2021 recruit Dietrick Pennington returned to campus last Saturday as an unofficial visitor for the Texas A&M game.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman from Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tenn., enjoyed experiencing a game at Death Valley for the first time.

“It was great. I had a lot of fun,” Pennington told TCI. “I got to witness firsthand how it is to be in Death Valley.”

The visit gave Pennington a chance to catch up with some of the Clemson staff including offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, Pennington’s area recruiter.

“They just told me that they were glad that I came,” Pennington said, “and that they’d love to see me in some Clemson orange and purple.”

Pennington worked out with both the offensive linemen and defensive linemen at camp in June. He has built a good relationship with the coaches.

“I love the staff,” he said. “Me and Coach Lemanski stay in touch.”

Along with Clemson, schools such as Auburn, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee have offered Pennington, who says he is “keeping his options open” and doesn’t plan to commit until his senior year in 2020.

Saturday’s visit helped the Tigers solidify their standing as one of Pennington’s top schools.

“Clemson is high on my list,” he said.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.