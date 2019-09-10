Swinney's Tuesday press conference

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Tuesday to preview Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Syracuse.
Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV.
As top-ranked Clemson approaches its matchup with Syracuse on Saturday, thoughts of last year’s game remains in the back of some players’ minds, especially for backup quarterback Chase Brice. Last (…)
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson had a sensational start to the 2019 season Monday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Texans’ defense couldn’t get the final stop. In this edition of What (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he doesn’t have any extra motivation this week because he was knocked out of last year’s game against Syracuse, but he does want his team to “leave no doubt” when (…)
Top-ranked Clemson made a statement win Saturday at Death Valley as it dominated Texas A&M, 24-10. Check out one final Photo Gallery from the Tigers’ win over the Aggies.
For those Clemson fans who want to see the Tigers wear a purple or white helmet with an orange paw or maybe wear the purple jersey with the orange pants, don’t expect to see the Tigers wear any of those (…)
When you watch him play, it’s easy to see why Will Shipley of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington is being recruited by Clemson and a bunch of other major college football programs across the country. The (…)
What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including the latest edition of The Insider Report, Swinney puts an end to any discussion of other uniforms and has Jake Bentley played (…)
A lot of the college football experts think Clemson has played its toughest game of the season and that the top-ranked Tigers should steamroll their competition the from here on out. The defending (…)
The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions saw 5-star APB Will Shipley play Friday night. After the game we went 1-on-1 with Shipley. https://youtu.be/ta2tzkj7ke4