Tigers remain unbeaten at home

The Clemson Volleyball team improved to 5-2 overall on the season after sweeping Appalachian State (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), 25-22, 25-21, 25-23, in Jervey Gym Tuesday.

Clemson outside hitters Brooke Bailey (12 kills) and Kaylin Korte (11 kills) led the offensive attack for the Tigers. Korte also registered her eighth career double-double – and third of the season – as she tallied 13 digs in addition to her 11 kills.

Additionally, freshman middle blocker Ani Clark registered a team season-best eight blocks in aiding the Tigers remain perfect 4-0 on the season in Jervey Gym.

Defensively, senior Emily Curtis got the nod at libero for the first time this season and poured in a season-high 17 digs, the most by a Tiger in a three-set match this season.

The Tigers were strong to start the first set. They tallied 11 total blocks for the set. Although starting strong they had trouble towards the end as Appalachian State found ways through the block. The Tigers fought through and finished the set 25-22 off a missed serve from the Mountaineers.

After double challenges to begin set two, App State came out winning the challenge, but was still down by a score 3-2. This set App State’s block is the fire they need.

The Tigers used both timeouts pretty early after trailing 18-15 in set two. Michaela Franklin, head volleyball coach for Clemson, made good use of her timeout as Clemson froze App State at the service line.

The Tigers had better luck behind the line with an ace by Jori Radtke. With a now even fight, App State called timeout at 20-20 after a huge block by Clemson’s Korte and Clark. Again, the Mountaineers used a timeout, but this time down 21-23, App State was not able to rally off any more points as Clemson’s Korte closed the set 25-21.

In using the Mountaineers block the Tigers kept their walls up in the third set. Clemson pulled ahead 23-19 but App State fought back with four straight points to tie the set at 23-23. But the Tigers got the last few points to take the match.

Clemson will be back in Jervey gym Thursday as they host rival South Carolina at 7 p.m.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

–Photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

