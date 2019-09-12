4-star Henderson a ‘top priority’ for Clemson

After receiving an offer from Clemson this summer, Hopewell (Va.) four-star athlete TreVeyon Henderson traveled to campus for the Texas A&M game last Saturday.

It marked the first game-day visit to Clemson for the top class of 2021 prospect.

“I loved it, finally getting to see what the atmosphere is like on game day,” Henderson told The Clemson Insider.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect was deafened by the noise in Death Valley during the Tigers’ 24-10 victory over the Aggies.

“It was crazy,” Henderson said. “Beginning of the game the fans were screaming so loud I couldn’t hear a thing.”

Henderson said Clemson is recruiting him as a versatile defensive back that can line up at safety, cornerback or nickelback.

Saturday’s visit gave him a chance to catch up with safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They just always make sure I know how they feel about me,” Henderson said, “and how I’m a top priority for them.”

According to Henderson, he has a “pretty strong” relationship with Venables and Conn, and the Tigers are in a good spot in his recruitment, though he claims no favorites right now.

“They’ve always stood pretty high, but I’m interested in all schools,” he said.

Henderson says he plans to make his decision “either sometime after the spring or after [he takes] some officials.”

Oklahoma is one school that will “definitely” get an official visit from Henderson, who also has offers from schools such as Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Notre Dame, North Carolina and South Carolina along with Clemson.

Henderson is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 20 athlete and No. 252 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

