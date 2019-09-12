4-star teammate of Clemson commit recaps visit to Death Valley

Clemson welcomed several of its top offensive line targets in the 2021 class to campus last Saturday for the Texas A&M game.

One of those O-linemen was four-star Jager Burton of Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound prospect made the trip to Death Valley with his high school teammate, close friend and class of 2020 Clemson commit Walker Parks.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Burton about his visit experience.

“I had a great time,” he said. “The atmosphere was amazing.”

Burton enjoyed watching, and was impressed by, the Tigers’ 24-10 victory over the Aggies.

“I thought the win was a really big statement for Clemson,” he said.

The highlight of the day for Burton, though, came prior to the game.

“I really enjoyed getting to be in the locker room before the game and hearing how the players were getting ready for the game,” he said, “and how it wasn’t about any one person — it was about the team, the coaches, the fans and everyone else supporting or not supporting them.”

While on campus Burton was able to spend time with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and most of the other coaches.

“He didn’t talk much about recruiting,” Burton said of Caldwell. “He just genuinely wanted to know how everything was going and he wanted me to take everything in and make the best decision for me.”

Burton received an offer from Clemson in June after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp. He has also collected offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Kentucky, Penn State and Texas, among others.

The Tigers entered last weekend as one of the top contenders in Burton’s recruitment and nothing has changed after his visit.

“I would say Clemson stands highly with me,” he said.

Besides Clemson, Burton has visited Texas so far this season. He will be at Kentucky for its contest against Florida on Saturday and told TCI that he also plans to attend games at Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Purdue.

Burton is ranked as a top-200 national prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 5 offensive guard in the class.

