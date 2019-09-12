ACC releases Clemson's 2019-'20 basketball schedule

ACC releases Clemson's 2019-'20 basketball schedule

Basketball

ACC releases Clemson's 2019-'20 basketball schedule

By 26 minutes ago

By: |

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Thursday night on All-ACC Basketball Schedule Release on ACC Network. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by seven teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament, including five that advanced to the Sweet 16 and two to the Elite 8.

The Tigers will appear on ESPN family of networks 12 times during the course of ACC play, which is debuting its inaugural 20-game slate. All 20 games are televised, including at least seven on the brand-new ACC Network. The remainder non-conference portion of Clemson’s schedule is forthcoming and will be finalized soon. The previously-announced ACC/Big Ten Challenge game between Clemson and Minnesota will take place at 9 p.m. on Dec. 2 in Minneapolis on ESPNU.

Clemson opens the regular season with an ACC matchup, hosting Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Tigers will travel to rival Florida State as part of its ACC slate during first semester on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Tigers will begin the ACC exclusive portion of their schedule with back-to-back home contests against Miami (Dec. 31) and NC State (Jan. 4).

Clemson will play a back-to-back of North Carolina (Jan. 11) and Duke (Jan. 14). The Tigers travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. for a 4:30 p.m. tip time and will host the Blue Devils at 7 p.m.

2019-20 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold Denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Date Opponent TV Network
Nov. 5  vs. Virginia Tech  ESPNU
Dec. 8 at Florida State ACCN
Dec. 31  vs. Miami  ESPN2/U
Jan. 4  vs. NC State  ACCN
Jan. 11 at North Carolina RSN
Jan. 14 vs. Duke ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Jan. 18 at NC State RSN
Jan. 21 vs. Wake Forest ACCN
Jan. 25 at Louisville RSN
Jan. 28 vs. Syracuse RSN
Feb. 1 at Wake Forest ACCN
Feb. 5 at Virginia RSN
Feb. 9 vs. Notre Dame ACCN
Feb. 12 at Pitt RSN
Feb. 15 vs. Louisville ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Feb. 22 at Boston College ACCN
Feb. 25 at Georgia Tech ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Feb. 29 vs. Florida State RSN
Mar. 4 at Virginia Tech ACCN
Mar. 6 vs. Georgia Tech ESPN2

courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Basketball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
13hr

The Clemson Tigers have had success getting football players who come through their program into the NFL. In Week 1 across the league, there were a total of 34 players listed on a total of 19 different teams’ (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home