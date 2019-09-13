Clemson tight end commit goes off in big win

Clemson tight end commitment Sage Ennis shined on Thursday night, scoring three total touchdowns to lead Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, Fla.) to a 35-20 win against Navarre High (Navarre, Fla.).

Ennis caught touchdown passes of 29 and 62 yards in the second quarter and also rushed for a 4-yard score in the fourth quarter. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect recorded another long reception of 20-plus yards.

After the game, The Clemson Insider caught up with Ennis about his breakout performance.

“It was a good feeling,” he said. “I kind of went through a dry spell. Teams had been double covering me, which that just opens it up for everybody else and for them to have a big game. And this game, they didn’t really try to double cover me, and I was just able to make plays and do my best. When I was blocking, I blocked my hardest and got a couple pancakes, and it felt great to have a good performance like that.”

The individual effort felt even better for Ennis as it helped his team earn a big victory.

“It was great because at this point right now we’re kind of in the driver’s seat, 2-0, in district,” he said. “By no means, it wasn’t a perfect game. We’ve got stuff to still work on, but it was a solid win.”

Ennis spoke with Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman over the phone following the game, and Pearman let Ennis know that he plans to attend Ennis’ game against Niceville High (Niceville, Fla.) next Friday, Sept. 20.

“He tells me I look like I’m having fun and I’m doing a great job,” Ennis said, “so that’s always good to hear.”

Ennis hopes to make an official visit to Clemson the weekend of the Tigers’ game versus Wake Forest on Nov. 16.

Beard to Sage Ennis, 29-yard TD on 3rd down. We are tied, 14-14 Lincoln and Navarre 3:46 pic.twitter.com/eM7v14p7mh — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 12, 2019

Perry Fisher to Sage Ennis, 62 yards. PAT good. Lincoln goes up 21-14 on Navarre, 1:38 2Q pic.twitter.com/EhRRbq9jur — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 12, 2019

Can’t stop Sage Ennis. pic.twitter.com/eaprqwQCRY — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 13, 2019

Ennis with a 4-yard TD run. PAT by David Monroe good (he’s perfect), and Lincoln goes up 35-14, 11:11 4Q pic.twitter.com/RPPDG1hyrt — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 13, 2019

