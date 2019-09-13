Preview & Predictions: No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse

DAMASCUS, Md. — The Clemson Insider stopped in Damascus, Maryland Friday on our way to cover No. 1 Clemson’s game at Syracuse on Saturday.

Why was TCI in Damascus? Simple, we are on our way to cover 5-star Bryan Bresee, the nation’s No. 1 prospect, who committed to Clemson on April 23, as well as the nation’s No. 1 center Ryan Linthicum. Bresee’s and Linthicum’s Damascus team plays Quince Orchard (Md.) High School tonight.

Before the game, the TCI team got together at Damascus’ famous Hornets Nest Grille in downtown Damascus and gave our previews and predictions for Saturday’s game at Syracuse.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.