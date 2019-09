SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson delivered the first blow against Syracuse in The Dome on Saturday night, scoring the first touchdown of the game to claim a 7-0 lead at the 10:29 mark of the first quarter.

Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Amari Rodgers for a 16-yard strike to cap a seven-play, 79-yard scoring drive that took 2:44 off the clock.

Lawrence completed four of his five passes on the drive for 55 yards and had a 12-yard run as well.