Final Stats: No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 1 Clemson defeated Syracuse, 41-6, on Saturday night at The Dome in Syracuse, New York.

The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season (2-0 ACC), while the Orange fell to 1-2 (0-1).

Here are the final statistics from the game:

TEAM

Clemson Syracuse

First downs: 24 11

Rushing yards: 221 15

Passing yards: 391 172

Total yards: 612 187

Interception-yards: 1-0 2-61

Penalties: 7-70 9-85

Possession: 28:40 31:20

3rd down efficiency: 5-14 4-19

4th down efficiency: 0-0 0-3

INDIVIDUAL

Clemson

Trevor Lawrence: 22-39, 395 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Tee Higgins: 7 receptions, 150 yards

Amari Rodgers: 4 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TD

Justyn Ross: 5 receptions, 64 yards

Travis Etienne: 14 rushes, 76 yards

Chez Mellusi: 1 rush, 57 yards, 1 TD

Lawrence: 4 rushes, 42 yards, 1 TD

Isaiah Simmons: 11 total tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Syracuse

Tommy DeVito: 15-27, 172 yards, 1 INT

Moe Neal: 2 receptions, 67 yards

Abdul Adams: 14 rushes, 41 yards