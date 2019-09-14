Final Stats: No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 1 Clemson defeated Syracuse, 41-6, on Saturday night at The Dome in Syracuse, New York.
The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season (2-0 ACC), while the Orange fell to 1-2 (0-1).
Here are the final statistics from the game:
TEAM
Clemson Syracuse
First downs: 24 11
Rushing yards: 221 15
Passing yards: 391 172
Total yards: 612 187
Interception-yards: 1-0 2-61
Penalties: 7-70 9-85
Possession: 28:40 31:20
3rd down efficiency: 5-14 4-19
4th down efficiency: 0-0 0-3
INDIVIDUAL
Clemson
Trevor Lawrence: 22-39, 395 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Tee Higgins: 7 receptions, 150 yards
Amari Rodgers: 4 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TD
Justyn Ross: 5 receptions, 64 yards
Travis Etienne: 14 rushes, 76 yards
Chez Mellusi: 1 rush, 57 yards, 1 TD
Lawrence: 4 rushes, 42 yards, 1 TD
Isaiah Simmons: 11 total tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks
Syracuse
Tommy DeVito: 15-27, 172 yards, 1 INT
Moe Neal: 2 receptions, 67 yards
Abdul Adams: 14 rushes, 41 yards