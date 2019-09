SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Freshman wide receiver Frank Ladson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to push Clemson’s lead over Syracuse to 34-6 with 10:11 to play in the fourth quarter on Saturday night at The Dome.

Lawrence threw the ball up into single coverage for Ladson, who made a great grab while falling backward in the end zone.

It marked the second career touchdown reception for Ladson, a former five-star prospect, in his third career game.