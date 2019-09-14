Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives at the Dome in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 1 Clemson has arrived to The Dome in Syracuse for tonight’s game against the Orange.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival: Photo Gallery.

