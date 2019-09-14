TCI Game Day: No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse

It’s Game Day in Syracuse where No. 1 Clemson battles Syracuse in an ACC Atlantic Division showdown.

Location: The Dome

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.



Television: ABC

Announcers: Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor, Sean McDonough

2019 Record: Clemson 2-0, Syracuse 1-1

ACC Record: Clemson 1-0

Series History: Clemson leads 5-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 27-23 in 2018

CLEMSON SET FOR PRIME-TIME SHOWDOWN AT SYRACUSE

After opening the 2019 season with consecutive victories at Memorial Stadium, consensus No. 1 Clemson will make its 2019 road debut when it faces Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 14. Kickoff in Syracuse is scheduled for

7:30 p.m. ET.

The teams played one of college football’s most compelling games a season ago, when Clemson overcame a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit for a 27-

23 win. Quarterback Chase Brice, who had entered the week as the team’s third-string quarterback, etched his name in Clemson lore after entering the contest in relief of an injured Trevor Lawrence and guiding Clemson on its

13-play, 94-yard game-winning drive.

“What a game. It’s one that I’ll probably never forget,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said following last year’s contest. “I’m super proud of our team and staff. They faced a lot of challenges this week, obviously, but you saw our football team grow up today. You saw the heart of our football team today. We kept battling. Trevor got knocked out of the game, and we put Chase in there, who hasn’t played in critical situations before. I was impressed with the moxie of our team. Somewhere, Danny Ford is smiling because that was an old-school win.”

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to win its 18th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season. It would represent Clemson’s all-time longest winning streak, surpassing a 17-game streak across the final three games of the 2014 season and the first 14 games in 2015.

– Clemson attempting to win its eighth straight true road game and avenge its most recent road loss (2017 at Syracuse). It would be Clemson’s fourth road winning streak of eight games or more all-time, joining eightgame streaks from 1947-48 and 1978-79 as well as the school-record 12-game streak from 2015-17.

– Clemson seeking its 20th victory in its last 21 true road games.

– Clemson seeking its 33rd victory in its last 36 games away from home.

– Clemson attempting to win a 13th consecutive ACC regular season game for the third time in school history (20 from 1981-84, 14 from 2015-16). Clemson also won 13 straight Southern Conference games from 1938-41 prior to the formation of the ACC. It would be Clemson’s 15th straight victory against ACC opponents, including postseason play.

ROAD OPENERS

On Saturday, Clemson will be in search of its 51st win in a road opener in program history. The Tigers are 6-4 in their road debuts under Head Coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson has won four straight road openers and will

attempt to extend its current streak to five for the first time since a school-record six-game streak across the 1984-89 campaigns.

This week will mark the ninth consecutive year that the Tigers have entered their road opener ranked in the AP Top 25, extending the longest streak in school history.

SERIES HISTORY VS. SYRACUSE

Saturday will represent just the eighth meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the seventh in regular season play.

The Orange won the first meeting at the 1996 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville following the 1995 season by a 41-0 score. Clemson was ranked 23rd entering the game and was coming off a five-game winning streak to close the season. Syracuse was unranked going into the game, but jumped to 17th in the final USA Today poll with the win quarterbacked by Donovan McNabb.

Clemson has won five of six meetings since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013. The Tigers had won four in a row by at least double digits before Syracuse ended the streak with a 27-24 Friday night win over the Tigers at

Syracuse.

Saturday’s game will be the eighth consecutive game against Syracuse — every game in the series — in which Clemson has been ranked in the top 25.

A CENTURY MARK FOR THE DECADE

Head Coach Dabo Swinney can vividly recall the looks he received when he said Clemson was on the cusp of the winningest decade in program history

following a 2010 campaign in which the Tigers finished 6-7. In 2017, that vision became a reality with two seasons to spare when Clemson collected its 88th win of the decade in the ACC Championship Game against Miami (Fla.) to surpass the Tigers of the 1980s (87) for most wins in any decade in school history.

With a rivalry win against South Carolina to close the 2018 regular season, Clemson reached triple digits in wins in a decade for the first time in program history.

