Tour of Champions: Bresee feels good about Clemson’s chances with Flowe, Burch

GAITHERSBURG, Md. – The Clemson Insider made a stop at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Friday night to see five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee and Clemson target Ryan Linthicum of Damascus (Md.) High as part of our Tour of Champions.

Following the game, TCI caught up with Bresee, the nation’s No. 1 defensive lineman and the top-ranked prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position.

Bresee, who committed to the Tigers in April, communicates regularly with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive coordinator Brent Venables and remains “All In.”

“We talk almost every day, me and Coach Bates, and I talk to Coach Venables a bunch,” Bresee said. “Just small talk now. I’m fully committed, and there’s nothing they’ve got to worry about with me.”

Bresee told us that he will visit Clemson again for the game vs. Charlotte on Sept. 21 with his mother, father and Linthicum.

Linthicum recently named Clemson one of his top three schools, along with Michigan and Virginia Tech, and Bresee is confident that his best friend will eventually jump on board with the Tigers as well.

“We’re going to get him,” Bresee said of Linthicum, the No. 1 center in the 2021 class.

As for the 2020 class, Clemson has mostly filled up the available spots in its class, though Bresee is still doing his part to help the Tigers recruit a couple of their top remaining targets in five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and five-star defensive end Jordan Burch.

“Me and Justin still talk a good amount, and I’m trying to reel him in,” Bresee said. “Jordan, we still talk too. I think we’ve got a good shot with both those guys.”

Bresee is on track to enroll early at Clemson in January and can’t wait to join the team in a few months.

“It’s always awesome to watch them on Saturdays and just see how good they are,” Bresee said, “and it’s crazy to think that I’ll be a part of that so soon.”

