What They Are Saying: Clemson commits shine in Week 4

Clemson’s historic 2020 recruiting class is putting on a show this season on Friday nights.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what is being said on Twitter about Tiger commits in Week 4 of the high school football season:

5-star #Clemson commit Bryan Bresee, the nation’s No. 1 prospect, getting ready for Damascus’s game at Quince Orchard pic.twitter.com/ZgREGBUKEN — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 13, 2019

Tour of Champions: 5-star Bryan Bresee First Half Highlights https://t.co/q82XNgMLzG — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 13, 2019

Nation’s No. 1 player and Clemson commit @bryan_bresee makes a tackle against rival Quince Orchard Friday night. Bresee was dominant in the first half for Damascus High School. pic.twitter.com/LCGp8qMPo9 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 13, 2019

.@DJUiagalelei out here trucking dudes. Stay out his way. pic.twitter.com/XFNCjVuX6Y — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) September 14, 2019

.@DJUiagalelei with a nice run on 3rd and long to move the chains. pic.twitter.com/hkovoE9PQJ — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) September 14, 2019

Clemson QB commit DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) throws his third TD of the night. Bosco 31, Good Counsel 8 with 5:18 to go. #AllIn pic.twitter.com/ItQ6k7Mkdh — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019

#ESPN300 DT Demonte Capehart was a dominating presence @ times last nite finishing w/ 3 Tkls, 2 TFL w/ sack, FF & 2 QBP. Explosive & athletic big man the #Clemson & #UAALLAMERICA DL reminds me some of former #ALLIN DL & UA @AllAmericaGame Alum Christian Wilkins @CapehartDemonte https://t.co/0lBzW4sBjq — Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) September 14, 2019

@TBHomeTeam 2Q 9:02 – Lakeland expands its lead to 13-3 on a 3-yd run by Demarkcus Bowman and Matt Werd kicks the PAT. The Dreadnaughts go 89 yards on 7 plays, all runs. — Don Jensen (@DonJens50425454) September 14, 2019

#1 DeMarkcus Bowman rips off a highlight worthy 60 yard run for the Dreadnaught TD…Naughts extend lead 28-10 11:36 Q3 — Lakeland Football (@LHSDreadnaughts) September 14, 2019

Cedartown's Kobe Pryor runs through tackles and takes it 80 yards to the house.

EP Good@CedartownF 7@GATABHSdevils 0

:51.8 left in 1st@TGeorgianSports @wgssnetwork @GradickSports — Billy Lindahl (@BillyLindahl) September 14, 2019

Sage Ennis with the catch and conversion pic.twitter.com/iShNq8M054 — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 12, 2019

Beard to Sage Ennis, 29-yard TD on 3rd down. We are tied, 14-14 Lincoln and Navarre 3:46 pic.twitter.com/eM7v14p7mh — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 12, 2019

Perry Fisher to Sage Ennis, 62 yards. PAT good. Lincoln goes up 21-14 on Navarre, 1:38 2Q pic.twitter.com/EhRRbq9jur — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 12, 2019

Can’t stop Sage Ennis. pic.twitter.com/eaprqwQCRY — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 13, 2019

Ennis with a 4-yard TD run. PAT by David Monroe good (he’s perfect), and Lincoln goes up 35-14, 11:11 4Q pic.twitter.com/RPPDG1hyrt — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) September 13, 2019

Well you learn something new everyday, and today we learnt you can’t hurdle in high school football. @CAIKnightsFB 😳😳 @AjouAjou17 I guess we are really ready to be a tiger. @ClemsonFB 🤷🏻‍♀️ #allin #we2deep pic.twitter.com/GvvU9Jjm3E — Katelynn McColl (@katelynnmccoll) September 14, 2019

Don't you love it when the SEC and the ACC get along? Check out #Gators commit @CarlosdelRio7 with a TD to Clemson #ALLIN commit Dacari Collins. McEachern/Cedar Grove will resume Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Hx3UivL064 — High5Sports (@High5Sports) September 14, 2019

2nd time I’ve seen Jeremiah Trotter Jr this season & he’s impressed. Versatile, explosive LB that is a SL-2-SL presence. Based off his start the #Clemson verbal will be moving up in the next #ESPNJr300 update. Finished last night w/ 12Tkls, 2TFL, Sack & QBP @JeremiahTrotte2 https://t.co/r3At7IOy8E — Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) September 14, 2019

