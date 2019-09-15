Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Top-ranked Clemson struggled early on, but eventually they came around as the Tigers toppled Syracuse, 41-6, Saturday at The Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Clemson’s defense dominated the game all night, limiting the Orange to just 187 total yards and just 15 on the ground.

Check out all the action from the game in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery. LINK

