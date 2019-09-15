Clemson dominates No. 7 Gamecocks to remain undefeated

Clemson women’s soccer team beat No. 7 South Carolina, 1-0, Sunday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson to stay undefeated.

The 20th-ranked Tigers got the eventual game-winning goal in the 43rd minute from freshman forward Maliah Morris, her first career goal.

“We trust and have faith in our freshmen and the best is yet to come for our program,” head coach Eddie Radwanksi told The Clemson Insider. “We just feel like these next four to six years are going to be the best in the history of the program. Our recruiting has taken another step up to a different level and players like Maliah [Morris], Caroline Conti, Lauren Bruns, Hannah [McLaughlin], and Hal [Hershfelt] come in and these kids can just flat out play and are not afraid of the moment, as you can see with Maliah tonight.”

Clemson held the Gamecocks to just three shots, all taking place in the first period. Sunday’s lone goal from freshman Maliah Morris helped lift the Tigers to the win over the Gamecocks, helping break the three-year losing streak the Tigers had in the series and improving to 6-0-1 for the season.

“Wonderful performance tonight by the girls,” Radwanksi said. “We beat a really good team. I mean, you have to play well if you’re going to beat the number seven team in the country and I’m really pleased with how our girls followed the game plan almost to a T. Probably the only coaching constructive criticism I could provide is maybe we could have put more balls in the net, but to keep South Carolina to just three shots, that’s a signal to the overall team performance.”

Clemson will be back in action Friday to face its first ACC opponent, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Clemson at Historic Riggs Field with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.

—photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.