Clemson linebacker named National Player of the Week

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been named the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Foundation on Sunday.

Simmons’ play was very instrumental in the Tigers’ 41-6 victory at Syracuse Saturday night. He had 11 tackles, 2 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss, including a big tackle on third-and-goal on Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito in the third quarter.

The Tigers held Syracuse to 187 total yards and to just 51 yards in the second half. They had two goal-line like stops in the third quarter.

