Venables, defense had a lot of fun

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said he had a lot of fun watching his defense dominate Syracuse Saturday during the top-ranked Tigers’ 41-6 victory.

Clemson held the Orange to 187 total yards, while sacking them 8 times and recording 15 tackles for loss. The tackles behind the line of scrimmage are the most by a Clemson defense in the Dabo Swinney era.

Syracuse managed just 51 yards of total offense in the second half and twice was denied any points after getting the ball at the Clemson 9- and 3-yard lines in the third quarter.

