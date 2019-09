Top-ranked Clemson took care of business in The Dome at Syracuse on Saturday night, defeating the Orange by a score of 41-6.

It marked the 18th straight win for the Tigers, who totaled 612 yards of offense while holding Syracuse’s offense to 187 total yards, including just 15 yards rushing.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what has been said on Twitter about the Tigers’ dominant victory at Syracuse:

Syracuse had 15 net rushing yards on 42 attempts tonight vs Clemson, or one foot per carry. Tigers had 15 tackles for loss, most in the Dabo Swinney era. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 15, 2019

Syracuse running into that Clemson D Line like pic.twitter.com/WEToVWiDw1 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 15, 2019

Some stats that will surely only interest me: Alabama currently ranks 53rd in the country in rushing defense (YPC). Ohio State, which was 79th last year, is currently No. 4. Clemson, which lost its entire D-line, is No. 6. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 15, 2019

Dear #Clemson fans complaining about the game tonight: Clemson won 41-6 TL threw for 400 yds and 3 tds Syracuse had 42 rushing attempts for 15 yards Whining about a game like this doesn’t make u look like some analytical genius. It makes u look spoiled & out of touch.#ALLIN — Jamin Thompson (@jaminthompson) September 15, 2019

71 of the 72 players on the trip played at Syracuse. Also, all 34 defensive players on the trip played on defense in the game. — Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) September 15, 2019

W History for @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/ABFmpYUtdH — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 15, 2019

Clemson has won 18 straight games, now the 2nd-longest streak in ACC history. The Tigers only trail Florida State, who won 29 consecutive games from 2012-14. Clemson has won those 18 in a row by an average of 30.8 PPG. pic.twitter.com/hBn8OQZ7YY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2019