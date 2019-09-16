Clemson freshman linebacker to have surgery on same knee

The Clemson Insider confirmed, Clemson freshman linebacker Bryton Consantin will have surgery on the same knee he injured late last February while playing in a basketball game for his high school team.

Our sources told us they are not sure if Consantin re-injured his knee or is just having more surgery to repair the existing injury. We will ask Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about the injury at his press conference on Tuesday morning.

Consantin had surgery back in February to repair his ACL and a torn meniscus. The Clemson linebacker was cleared by the doctors to begin jogging earlier this summer and was jogging during fall camp.

