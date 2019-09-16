The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of our Commit Performance of the Week. Each week, TCI awards a Clemson football commit by highlighting their performance from their high school football games. This week, tight end commit Sage Ennis is in the spotlight.

The Lincoln Trojans (Tallahassee, Fla.) took on the Navarre Raiders (Navarre, Fla.) at home on Thursday night and added a game to the win column. The Trojans won the game by a score of 35-20 behind a stellar performance from Ennis. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 225 pounds, Ennis is a beast on the field. Of the 35 points the Trojans put up, Ennis was responsible for 18 on two touchdown receptions and one touchdown run.

Ennis’ two receiving touchdowns accounted for a total of 91 yards. One touchdown, a 29-yard play, was a pass thrown to the back of the end zone. His height was his advantage over the Raiders’ defense as he was easily able to leap up and grab the ball out of the air. The second touchdown, a 62-yard play, was thrown as the quarterback was scrambling. Ennis beat the coverage and got open for the pass, bringing it in and gaining 30 yards after the catch for the touchdown. His rushing touchdown was a 4-yard rush where he took the snap and took the ball out to the right sideline, prancing into the end zone for six.

Ennis looked like an absolute beast on the field against Navarre and will likely carry this same persona when he gets to Clemson. The Tigers have a lot to look forward to when Ennis steps foot on campus for the 2020 season.

