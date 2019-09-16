Scott ‘very pleased’ with Lawrence

Through the first three games of the 2019 season, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown five interceptions, one more than he threw in 15 games as a freshman in 2018.

While the narrative may be that Lawrence is out of sync and isn’t the same player that threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in January’s national championship win over Alabama, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott made it clear he doesn’t feel the same way.

“I’m very pleased with Trevor,” Scott told the media Monday. “I think it’s easy to watch a whole game and pick out one or two bad plays, but I think he has more passing yards in three games than any quarterback in Clemson in about the last eight or nine years. So, he’s doing a great job. It’s just a few of the decisions he needs to improve on, and he will as the season goes.”

In three games — wins against Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Syracuse –Lawrence has completed 59 of his 97 pass attempts (60.8 percent) for 831 yards and five touchdowns with the five interceptions. The Cartersville, Georgia, native has also run for three scores.

At Syracuse on Saturday, Lawrence went 22-of-39 passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns with two third-quarter interceptions, while also rushing for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Scott pointed out that one of Lawrence’s interceptions wasn’t entirely his fault, and the other was a product of poor decision-making, something Scott expects the sophomore signal-caller to clean up moving forward.

“I think the one on the sideline, Tee (Higgins) didn’t win his matchup and didn’t separate as much as he would’ve liked to that caused the ball to have a chance to get tipped,” Scott said. “And then the second one to the field, Trevor just made a poor decision and should’ve thrown the ball outside to Overton and tried to fit that ball in that small window.

“Sometimes when you have an arm like Trevor has, he’s been used to getting away with a lot of those throws, and you have to get back out there and kind of go through it and learn from it.”

