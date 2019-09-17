Swinney not worried about Lawrence’s interceptions

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not worried about Trevor Lawrence’s five interceptions through the first three games of the season.

Lawrence, who came into this season as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate, threw just four interceptions in 2018, but has been picked off at least once in every game this season, including twice against Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

But as the Tigers’ head coach pointed out, it is not all Lawrence’s fault.

“They are not all on him. That is the first thing,” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “We have had a couple on the wideouts, two of them to be exact. He did his job exactly how he was supposed to, but the wideout didn’t. So, it is not as easy as just looking at the stat sheet.”

Swinney agrees Lawrence isn’t totally innocent, either.

“He has had a couple of bad plays, too,” the Clemson coach said. “So, just don’t try to do too much. He is a very confident player and is incredibly smart. Sometimes that can work against you too. You can try to be too many things.

“Stay within the system, learn from it and he will be fine.”

Lawrence has thrown for 831 yards already this season, while completing 60.8 percent of his passes. He has thrown 5 touchdown passes to go along with his 5 interceptions.

Top-ranked Clemson hosts Charlotte on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

