Big Peach State OL ‘can’t wait’ to visit Clemson Saturday

A prospect from the Peach State on Clemson’s radar will make his first unofficial visit to Death Valley this weekend.

Atlanta (Ga.) Marist 2021 offensive tackle Davis McKenna is set to attend Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Charlotte.

“This is going to be my first visit to Clemson as a recruit,” McKenna told TCI. “I’ve only gone to one other Clemson game, and the atmosphere was incredible. I can’t wait to experience it as a recruit.”

Clemson is showing interest in McKenna and invited the 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior to be among the program’s guests for the Charlotte game.

“The Clemson Football Twitter account DM’ed me and sent me the invite,” he said.

McKenna was last on Clemson’s campus as a middle-schooler when he participated in Dabo Swinney’s summer football camp.

“It was a long time ago, but I really remember the energy the coaches brought to the practices and drills,” McKenna said.

It’s early in the recruiting process for McKenna, but he has started to garner attention from several other schools as well.

“Most of the interest I have received has been from the Ivy League, mainly Harvard, Princeton and Yale,” said McKenna, who owns a 4.36 GPA. “I’ve also received some interest from Syracuse.”

McKenna is also a member of Marist’s track and field team. He has recorded a 136-foot discus throw as well as a throw of 49 feet, 8.5 inches in the shot put.

On the football field, McKenna is a versatile offensive lineman.

“My school runs a mix of the triple-option and spread,” he said. “So, I would describe myself as a quick, versatile lineman with a low pad level.”

