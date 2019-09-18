Bresee’s father ‘couldn’t feel better’ about sending his son to Clemson

In a few short months, five-star Clemson commitment Bryan Bresee – the nation’s No. 1-ranked prospect – will begin his career as a Tiger.

Following his senior season, Bresee will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4, 2020. Right after that, the defensive lineman from Damascus, Maryland, will head to Clemson as an early enrollee.

The Clemson Insider attended Damascus High School’s game at Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, Maryland) last Friday night to watch Bresee play as part of our Tour of Champions. At the game, we spoke with Bresee’s father, Richie Bresee.

“It’s extremely emotional for us, especially my wife,” Richie said of getting ready to send Bryan off to college. “We’re excited. We couldn’t feel better about where we’re passing him off to, and it couldn’t be a better situation or better fit.”

It’s comforting for Richie to know that head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff will take care of Bryan, both on and off the field.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to meet with Coach Swinney a couple times,” Richie said. “What you see is what you get. He’s extremely family oriented as everyone knows, looks out for his players, cares about his players, and they love him. It shows, and the amount of ex-players that are back on the staff now coaching … He’s a great guy.”

Bresee possesses an elite combination of size, physicality, quickness and overall athleticism, traits that should help him make an immediate impact for the Tigers. He is 6-foot-5 and weighs around 295 pounds, which is where Clemson’s staff wants him to be according to Richie.

“I think that they want Bryan to come in about what he is now – 295 or 300, around there,” he said. “They expect him to play strong-side D-end and a three-technique like he does here. Obviously there’s a lot of great football players there, but I think Bryan expects to — especially since he’s going to be an early enrollee – to show up and be ready, compete and contribute right away.”

Bresee committed to Clemson in April, choosing the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and many other big-time programs. His relationships with the coaches and players at Clemson proved to be a deciding factor in his college choice.

“I think the biggest reason (for choosing Clemson) was how comfortable Bryan felt with the coaching staff, with the other players, being around the other players, and just how comfortable those guys were with the coaching staff,” Richie said. “I think just how comfortable he felt and how they’re the kind of coaches that are going to look out for you and take care of you and get the best out of you.”

Richie and the Bresee family will be in Death Valley a lot over the next few years to cheer him and the Tigers on.

“We’re already in the process of booking an Airbnb for that first year,” Richie said. “So, we’ll be regulars.”

Bresee and his parents will unofficially visit Clemson on Saturday for the Charlotte game with one of Bresee’s teammates — four-star center Ryan Linthicum, who is one of Clemson’s top targets in the 2021 class. Bresee will also make an official visit to Clemson later this season, the weekend of the Wake Forest game on Nov. 16.

