Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney updated the media as the top-ranked Tigers get set for their 7:30 p.m., kickoff Saturday against Charlotte at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson’s coach also spoke to the media about his personnel, an update on those being redshirted or not, and much, much more.

Watch Swinney’s interview on TCITV.

