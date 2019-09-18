Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney updated the media as the top-ranked Tigers get set for their 7:30 p.m., kickoff Saturday against Charlotte at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson’s coach also spoke to the media about his personnel, an update on those being redshirted or not, and much, much more.

Watch Swinney’s interview on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.