Clemson set to host top in-state QB on Saturday

Clemson will play host Saturday to one of the top young signal-callers in the Palmetto State.

Greer (S.C.) freshman quarterback Raheim Jeter is set to attend the 7:30 p.m. game against Charlotte at Death Valley.

“I’ve been to camp at Clemson before, but this will be my first unofficial visit (to Clemson),” Jeter told The Clemson Insider. “I’m extremely excited for it! All I’ve been hearing is good things about the atmosphere so I’m excited to get out there and see it for myself.”

Jeter (6-2, 210) has only played in four high school football games to date, though major programs have taken notice of his potential. The class of 2023 prospect has already collected five verbal Power Five offers from Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

“It’s definitely exciting and I’m very thankful for them, but at the same time, I’m really not focused on them right now,” Jeter said of the early offers. “When the time comes for me to make a decision, that’s when I’ll really sit down and just start to think about everything each school has to offer.”

Jeter will likely have offers from many of the nation’s top programs to choose from when it’s all said and done. Jeter is gifted with a strong and accurate arm, and while he describes himself as a pocket passer, he has dual-threat ability as well.

“I like to sit in the pocket and deliver,” he said, “but if I have to I can extend plays with my legs.”

Jeter had a chance to showcase his talent for Clemson’s staff when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2018, going into his eighth-grade year.

“I can remember some of the coaches saying they loved my size and my natural arm strength,” he said.

Jeter knows that the Tigers don’t offer prospects as young as him but says “it would definitely mean a lot and be very humbling” to eventually earn an offer from Clemson in the future.

“Clemson’s a great program and definitely one of the top-tier programs right now,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and starting to build that relationship.”

