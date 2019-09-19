Simmons says he is one of many leaders on defense

Dabo Swinney has been known to come up with great strategies to get his team in the right mind set. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons spoke to the media Monday at the Poe Indoor Facility about one of those mentalities, being a coffee bean.

The junior talked about what it meant to be a “coffee bean” and how he applies it.

Simmons on the coffee bean mentality

“To be a coffee bean, you don’t want to be an egg because when an egg gets put in hot water, it hardens. You don’t want to be a carrot because when a carrot gets put in hot water, it softens. To be a coffee bean, when it gets put in hot water, it spreads. Our program as a whole, we want to be able to spread and be a good influence is various ways…It can help in so many ways, for football and real life.”

Simmons on being versatile

“It’s nice. I want to be able to help the team in any way I can. Anywhere that I am put, I am going to give it my all, so I can benefit the defense.”

Simmons on the ability of the defense

“I never doubted us at any point. It’s not like we lost everybody. We just lost a couple of great guys. They are already built a foundation for the guys below them. What was said, was said, but I never had any doubt or worry with the guys that we have now.”

Simmons on the having fun

“Oh, I’m having a lot of fun. One of my main focuses this year is to just enjoy it and spend time with my guys. These are the times you look back on and miss the most. I’ve been trying to enjoy all the moments.”

Simmons on being a leader

“I wouldn’t say I’m THE leader, but I like to consider myself as a leader. We have many leaders regardless if you are a freshman or a senior. We say there is no age limit on leadership. We encourage everybody to become a leader in various ways. It could be a small part or a big part. I like to say I’m a leader because I’ve been here longer than a lot of the guys, so I can show them a lot of things that they don’t know. I am a leader, but not THE leader.”

