Alabama ATH: ‘I had the time of my life’ at Clemson

A pair of talented prospects from American Christian Academy (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) visited Clemson to attend the Texas A&M game on Sept. 7, including class of 2021 athlete Cam Jeffery.

Jeffery (pictured above left) could not have been more impressed by his overall experience in Tigertown.

“I had the time of my life to be honest,” he told TCI. “Everything about it was great.”

But what was the highlight of the visit for Jeffery?

“Being able to interact with players and talk a little with them after the game was a great experience,” he said.

Jeffery made the trip to Death Valley with his teammate, and fellow class of 2021 athlete, Kamari Lassiter (pictured above right).

“He definitely had a blast as well,” Jeffery said.

Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Tennessee highlight Jeffery’s offer list, while Clemson is among other major programs showing interest.

Jeffery (6-1, 185) worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and the Tigers are evaluating him as a safety.

While on campus for the A&M game, Jeffery was able to spend time and develop his relationship with members of the Tigers’ staff, most notably safeties coach Mickey Conn and area recruiter Todd Bates.

“We got to know each other more on a personal standpoint, and talked about my season so far,” Jeffery said. “I even found out that Coach Bates grew up not too far away from my hometown.”

At this stage of his recruiting process, Jeffery feels a handful of schools are recruiting him the hardest.

“Auburn, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and LSU,” said Jeffery, who later added that he currently has no timetable for his college decision.

Jeffery plays defensive back, linebacker, wide receiver and running back for American Christian Academy.

As a sophomore last season, Jeffery caught 30 passes for 441 receiving yards (14.7 yards per catch) and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 420 yards and 10 touchdowns on 50 carries (8.4 yards per carry). On the defensive side of the ball, he tallied 72 tackles.

